Commencement of Normal Course Issuer Bid

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) of its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “NCIB”). Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 15,897,199 common shares (the “Shares”) (representing approximately 5% of its 317,943,990 issued and outstanding common shares as of February 17, 2020) over a twelve month period commencing on February 21, 2020. The NCIB will expire no later than February 20, 2021.

Patagonia believes that from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and that the purchase of its common shares may represent an appropriate and desirable use of corporate funds. The Company intends to fund the purchases out of available cash.

All purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV. The NCIB will be made in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. Under the NCIB, Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSXV, in privately negotiated transactions or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. The price that Patagonia will pay for Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase. Any Shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors.

Patagonia has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp. to make purchases under the NCIB on its own behalf.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a mining and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 350 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

For more information, please contact:

Dean Stuart

T: 403 617 7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer

Patagonia Gold Corp

T: +54 11 5278 6950

E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Company’s focus on growing shareholder value and the development of the Cap Oeste underground project, the commencement of the Calcatreu feasibility study, advancement of the Calcatreu project, the commencement of the proposed NCIB, the acquisition of Shares pursuant to the NCIB and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



