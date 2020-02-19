Altimmune to Present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:50 pm Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed from the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations . Altimmune will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver diseases and immune modulating therapies. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoShield™ and NasoVAX™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com .

Contacts Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson Chief Financial Officer Managing Director LifeSci Advisors Phone: 240-654-1450 Phone: 617-430-7577 Email: wbrown@altimmune.com Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com



