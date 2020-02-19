Austin Classical Academy, Only Texas Charter School Nominated for National Honor

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas College Preparatory Academy (TCPA) school, known as Austin Classical Academy, was one of only 26 schools and the only charter school in Texas, to receive a National Blue Ribbon School nomination. The TCPA district is operated by ResponsiveEd®, a Lewisville-based non-profit charter operator.

Started by the United States Department of Education (USDE) in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private schools for high student achievement and exemplary academic progress. The Austin Classical Academy National Blue Ribbon nomination comes only months after receiving an Accountability Rating of “A” from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

“It is such an honor to receive statewide and nationwide recognition,” says Campus Director Miriam Spiller-Speight. “The credit belongs to our students, teachers, and families for working together to create an amazing environment for learning.”

The USDE will announce the winners in September after each school completes a rigorous application process. Schools that receive the designation will be recognized in an awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

Austin Classical Academy, formerly known as Vista Academy of Austin-Mueller, is a tuition-free public charter school located in northeast Austin serving grades K-8. ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation operating more than 75 tuition-free public charter schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, visit ResponsiveEd.com.



