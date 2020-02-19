Emclaire Financial Corp Announces 3.4% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- EMLENTON, Pa., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on February 19, 2020 of $0.30 per common share payable on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. The $0.30 per share quarterly dividend represents a 3.4% increase from the $0.29 per common share dividend declared and paid each quarter during 2019. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 3.7% based on the stock’s closing price of $32.45 per share on February 18, 2020.



William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted that the dividend increase reflects the Corporation’s continued growth and strong financial performance in recent quarters.

Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer Counties, Pennsylvania and Hancock County, West Virginia. The Corporation’s common stock is quoted on and traded through NASDAQ under the symbol “EMCF”. For more information visit the Corporation’s web site at www.emclairefinancial.com.

CONTACT:

William C. Marsh

Chairman of the Board, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (844) 767-2311

Email: investor.relations@farmersnb.com



