Retrophin to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced that Company management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in February and March:



9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York City

Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Location: Boston

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Miami

Live webcasts will be available at http://ir.retrophin.com/events and archived replays will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company’s approach centers on its pipeline featuring sparsentan, a product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), rare disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including partnerships with leaders in patient advocacy and government research to identify potential therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome, conditions with no approved treatment options. Retrophin’s R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company’s commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam®, Thiola® and Thiola EC®.

Retrophin.com

Contact:

Chris Cline, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

888-969-7879

IR@retrophin.com



