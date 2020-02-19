Black Edged, a Texas-Based Wellness Company, Understands Health Issues Affecting Black Community

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a known fact that Black people in the U.S. statistically have more health problems than their White counterparts.

Sadly, Black people have higher death rates due to diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Ernesto Sigmon is responding to these disparities with the founding and launch of Black Edged, a health and wellness company based in Houston, TX.

“I wanted to make a difference—one measure by lasting impact,” said Sigmon, CEO of Black Edged, which recently released its first wellness product, a vitamin D supplement. “We chose Black Edged 'D' because vitamin D deficiency is at epidemic levels in the United States—especially for Black people.”

Vitamin D deficiency is a problem for most Americans, but it “is disproportionately elevated in Black people compared to other ethnic groups.”

Sigmon says the medical community has always understood that vitamin D was essential for healthy bones, but in recent years research indicates that it plays a significant role in protecting against many, more ominous health issues. WebMD reports that people who don’t get enough vitamin D have increased risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cognitive problems in seniors, asthma in children, and cancer.

Black people are at a higher risk because they don’t convert sunshine to vitamin D as efficiently as fair-skinned people because less solar UVB reaches the lower layer of darker skin where vitamin D is produced. Black Edged “D,” which is the first and flagship product of Sigmon’s company, provides 5,000 daily international units of pure vitamin D3. The purity of Black Edged “D” — combined with its use of critical “co-factors” Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc — is what sets it apart from other vitamin D products on the market.

According to Sigmon, the company “really put time and energy into understanding what is necessary to maximize the effectiveness of vitamin D absorption and function in darker skin. Black Edged ‘D’ is the result.”

Sigmon said he hopes Black Edged’s promotional efforts lead to a greater understanding of the dangers of vitamin D deficiency, not only for Black people but for all people.

“We want all people – not just people of color – to be aware of vitamin D deficiency dangers,” Sigmon said. “This health issue affects about 75 percent of all Americans. In the Black community, that number spikes to 90 percent.

“And people don’t even know they are at risk…it’s a truly silent epidemic,” Sigmon added.

Black Edged “D” is currently available for purchase on its website www.blackedged.com, but in the coming months, the company plans to increase its retail distribution network. Black Edged “D” is Non-GMO, FDA approved, and vegetarian-friendly. Black Edged intends to roll out many more supplements to serve the Black community and the world.

“Black Edged “D” is just the beginning. Our mission is to serve and assist all people in their mission to get truly healthy,” Sigmon said.

For more information, visit www.blackedged.com or follow Black Edged on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

