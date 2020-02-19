TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Corporate Recognition Award from IPC

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”) received the highest corporate honors from IPC. During a luncheon at IPC APEX EXPO 2020, the Peter Sarmanian Corporate Recognition Award was presented to TTM Technologies.



The Peter Samarian Corporate Recognition award, named for a former IPC Board Chairman, recognizes an IPC-member company in the printed board industry (PCB) that has supported IPC through participation in technical and management programs while providing leadership for the industry.

As a member of IPC since 1976, TTM Technologies is a leading global PCB manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions.

Nearly 70 of its staff members participate in approximately 120 technical committees ranging from flexible circuits and fabrication processes to conflict minerals and intellectual property standards. And nearly 1,200 staff members have earned CIT, CIS, CID, CID+, and EMS certifications across all TTM locations. Active in IPC’s “Meet the Policy Makers” program, TTM locations in the U.S. have played host to seven U.S. policymakers to discuss issues critical to the industry. In addition, TTM President and CEO Tom Edman is a vigorous contributor to IPC’s North American government relations committee and currently serves on IPC’s board of directors.

“We are privileged to have TTM Technologies as a member of IPC,” said John Mitchell, IPC president and CEO. “We benefit tremendously from their leadership, knowledge and expertise. Their involvement in IPC has directly contributed to IPC’s global growth in the electronics industry.”

TTM President and CEO Tom Edman was present to accept the award on behalf of TTM Technologies. He was accompanied by nearly 40 TTM team members representing 15 TTM manufacturing facilities.

