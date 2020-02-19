International Conference on the Implementation of Land Information Systems

Uganda’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development together with IGN FI (www.IGNFI.fr/en), and supported by the World Bank, are organizing an international conference on ‘Implementation of the National Land Information System: Sharing Experiences, Innovations and Good Practices.’ The theme is ‘Global Modernization of Land Administration -- Making your LIS a Success’ and the guest of honour is President of the Republic of Uganda H.E. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. This conference comes after the Government introduced a new National Land Information System (NLIS) with support from the IGN FI/IGN Consortium. The Design, Supply, Installation and Implementation of the NLIS Infrastructure (DeSINLISI) fully integrates land administration, registration, valuation, surveying and physical planning. It is a computerized system that has decentralized governance with 22 one stop Ministry Zonal Offices (MZOs) now operational across Uganda.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together:

Key Ugandan stakeholders engaged in the DeSINLISI Project, notably technical and administrative staff from Government, IGN FI and other professionals including surveyors, bankers, lawyers along with civil society organizations and academia;

Prominent players from other Governments and civil society involved in the modernization of the land sector across Africa and the world at large as well as development partners including the World Bank.

The event is an opportunity to learn and improve understanding about digital Land Information Systems along with the latest innovations and current best practices. 200 delegates from over 30 countries, including Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Liberia have been invited to learn about the successful implementation of the NLIS in Uganda and share experiences on the implementation of Land Information Systems in their countries. The implementation of the NLIS has seen a marked increase in land transactions and a significant rise in revenue generation. The time required to check, update or transfer land has been drastically reduced. Meanwhile, the security of land tenure has been strengthened and services have been brought closer to the public.

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD) is responsible for policy direction, national standards and coordination of all matters concerning lands, housing and urban development.

IGN FI (www.IGNFI.fr/en) is internationally recognized in the field of geographic information. Founded in 1986, IGN FI has established itself as a leader in geomatic projects working with public and private policy makers. The company provides support tools for decision-making in the fields of land planning, environment, agriculture, land administration, civil security, risk management and more. IGN FI is part of the GEOFIT Group and the technical operator for IGN France in the implementation of international projects. The company also offers services tailored to client needs in geodesy, metrology, cartography, national spatial data infrastructure, geographic information systems (GIS), themed portals and land management information systems.



