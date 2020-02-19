Integer Expands Global Presence, Announces Acquisition in Israel

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”) (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced it has acquired Inomec, formally establishing its presence in Israel. The acquisition enables Integer to create a research and development and sales center in the region, and adds important catheter design, clinical, and pilot manufacturing capabilities to its extensive portfolio, further positioning the company as a partner of choice for innovative medical technologies.



“Acquiring Inomec strengthens our research and development pipeline by adding differentiated capabilities and expanding our global footprint in a key market with an extensive innovation ecosystem that is widely recognized as a leader in MedTech innovation.” said Joe Dziedzic, Integer president and CEO.

Founded in 2008, Inomec specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of medical devices, including minimally invasive tools, delivery systems, metal implants, drug-device combination devices, and laser processing services. Capabilities include clinical and pilot manufacturing, clean room assembly and packaging services, polymer and metallic laser welding, and bio-compatible 3D printing.

“Expanding our capabilities closer to our customers in Israel, an important region for medical device innovation, will allow us to more effectively enable our customers’ innovation processes and accelerate new product development,” said Payman Khales, president of Integer’s Cardio & Vascular business.

“Integer’s leadership as a medical device outsource manufacturer is unmatched and we look forward to providing our customers increased opportunities with our combined capabilities,” said Sefi Shachrur, Inomec founder and CEO.

Israel (Inomec) will become an important research and development center, in addition to Plymouth, Minn., Chaska, Minn., Clarence, N.Y., Beaverton, Ore., Raynham, Mass., Montevideo, Uruguay, and Galway, Ireland. This new center will enable Integer to be surrounded by an extensive pipeline of early and late stage startups as well as multinational medtech companies located in Israel, while providing added research and development capabilities to feed Integer’s other manufacturing facilities globally.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company’s brands include Greatbatch® Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are not statements of historical or current fact. As such, they are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, and these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; our ability to identify trends within our industries and to offer products and services that meet the changing needs of those markets; our ability to remain in compliance with our debt covenants; projected capital expenditures; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or “variations” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the risks identified and discussed in documents that Integer has filed or will file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and, except as may be required by law, Integer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Tony Borowicz

tony.borowicz@integer.net

716.759.5809

Media Relations

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216



