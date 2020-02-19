/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Three Lincoln Centre

5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1700

Dallas, Texas 75240-2697 Contact: Janet G. Keckeisen

Vice President,

Corporate Strategy and

Investor Relations

(972) 233-1700 Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

DALLAS, TEXAS – February 19, 2020 – Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2020.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *



