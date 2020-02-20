All ToughSonic Sensors are now available as Serial Only Sensors

ToughSonic General Purpose level and distance sensors ToughSonic CHEM level and distance sensors

HINESBURG, VERMONT, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senix is excited to announce that have expanded our line of Serial Only sensors, formerly our REMOTE line of sensors, to include every model of our ToughSonic level and distance sensors. These new Serial Only Models have several benefits:• First, the Serial Only sensors operate with lower power as they have a lower current draw.• Second, the Serial Only sensors do not have any of the analog outputs or the switch capabilities. By removing these features, the Serial Only sensors are offered at an even lower price.• The General Purpose Serial Only are available in 3, 12, 14, 30, and 50 ft. distances. The CHEM Serial Only sensors are available in 10, 20 and 35 ft. versions.ToughSonic level and distance sensors are built to be tough and rugged, and are probably the most versatile and flexible ultrasonic level and distance sensors available. The SenixVIEW software included with every sensor allows over 60 parameters to be optimized for even the most stringent applications. Senix sensors are used for:* Water monitoring, including flood, sea water level and tsunami warning* Tank monitoring* Distance Ranging and Measurements* Object Detection* Hydrofoil & Nautical measurementsFor more information on Senix ToughSonic sensors, please visit www.senix.com or contact customer.service@senix.com



