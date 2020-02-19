Melting Pot Introduces the Most Romantic Night of the Week: Thursdate

Experiential dining restaurant rekindles date night with a dedicated weekly night of romance

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entering a new decade creates an opportunity to look back at the evolution of dating over the last ten years. Online dating is now the norm, social media is transforming how we engage in conversations, and texting, direct messaging or swiping right has often replaced the need for a phone call to initiate a date. What hasn’t changed is how important date nights are to the success of a relationship. For over four decades, Melting Pot®, the world’s premier fondue restaurant, has provided the backdrop for significant romantic celebrations and continued love stories. From date nights to proposals and anniversaries, the experiential dining experience at Melting Pot helps turn moments into memories and creates genuine connections between couples whether they have been together for 20 days or 20 years.

Melting Pot believes that the romance doesn’t have to stop after Valentine’s Day. According to findings from “The Date Night Opportunity,” a report from the University of Virginia’s National Marriage Project that surveyed over 1,600 married couples aged 18-55, regular weekly date nights can help keep a relationship healthy. Couples who dedicated at least one time each week to just each other were 3.5 times more likely to report being “very happy.”

Starting on March 5, Melting Pot will be turning up the heat on date nights by making every Thursday a Thursdate. Thursdates take the planning out of date night—simply make a reservation and let Melting Pot take care of the rest.

“The perfect date comes down to the details,” said Bob Johnston, CEO of Front Burner, the restaurant management company for Melting Pot. “Upon arrival, rose petals and candles will be on the table and couples can sit back and enjoy quality time together over four delicious courses, perfectly paired with our decadent Thursdate drinks.”

The special Thursdate four-course menu will begin with artisan cheese fondue, followed by a fresh salad course and premium entrée course including tender filet mignon, Atlantic salmon, savory teriyaki sirloin and more. Couples can take their Thursdate to the next level by adding a lobster tail to their entrée. Romance won’t stop there as couples indulge in Melting Pot’s most decadent dessert, Sparkling Chocolate Fondue.

There are several benefits to having more regular date nights, as outlined in “The Date Night Opportunity” report.

Couples who go on regular date nights are 2.5 times more likely to report stronger feelings of “commitment” to the relationship.

Date nights are a way to relieve stress and allows couples a needed break from the demands of everyday life.

Couple time, and by extension date nights, are important to new parents seeking to keep the quality of their relationship high amid the joys, stresses, and challenges of parenthood.

For couples looking to rekindle their romance and build a genuine connection, start a new tradition by incorporating more date nights into the relationship. Make Thursdates the new favorite date night. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit here.

Melting Pot has more than 100 restaurants in 31 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico. Additionally, there are more than 17 international locations in development. The concept is known for offering an assortment of flavorful fondue cooking styles and a variety of unique entrées served with signature dipping sauces. The menu features a variety of à la carte selections, highlighting customizable options that invite guests to enjoy one, two, three, or more courses as they select any combination of individually priced cheese fondues, salads, entrées, and chocolate fondues.

