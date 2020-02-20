Florida State Parks Foundation Names Legislative Park Champion of the Year

Celebrates Award for America’s Best State Park System and Marks 85th Anniversary

Representative Raschein has long been a passionate advocate for Florida Parks and she truly is a Park Champion.” — Gil Ziffer, Foundation President.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, at the Florida Capitol, the Florida State Parks Foundation presented State Representative Holly Raschein with their 2019 Park Champion of the Year Award. The award is given to the person deemed to have made the most outstanding contribution to help sustain, protect and preserve Florida’s award-winning state parks.Representative Raschein, who represents District 120, “has long been a passionate advocate for Florida Parks and as chair of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee and a member of the Appropriations Committee last year, was able to secure $33 million of funding for Florida State Parks. She truly is a Park Champion,” said Gil Ziffer, Foundation President.“Everybody loves clean water, beautiful parks and clean beaches so we have to respect our natural resources,” said Representative Raschein. “However, we must also understand that our environment is intimately tied to our economy. That harmony between economics and ecology is essential for our livelihood and lifestyle.”“Florida State Parks are in integral part of our state’s proud legacy of leading conservation and recreation in Florida. To be successful we need the support of true advocates like Rep. Raschein. It is my pleasure to recognize her efforts which have helped us protect some of our state’s most precious resources and further our journey to being designated as the nation’s best parks system,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.The award has special significance this year as the Florida Park Service commemorates its 85th anniversary and celebrates its fourth National Gold Medal award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. This achievement makes Florida the only park system in the nation to win a fourth Gold Medal.Florida State Parks Foundation supports the work of Florida’s award-winning 175 state parks and the more than 20,000 volunteers who donate 1.2 million hours of their time annually. Florida’s parks attract 32 million visitors every year and have a statewide economic impact of more than $3 billion.



