/EIN News/ -- DEINOVE expands its range of cosmetic active ingredients

Its second innovative carotenoid has the particularity of absorbing blue light, which is responsible for premature skin ageing, the appearance of skin spots, a loss of radiance and vitality.

Efficacy tests carried out on human skin explants confirmed its protective properties and also revealed that it plays an active role on key parameters contributing to skin lightening.

The new ingredient will be officially launched at in-Cosmetics Global (31 March-2 April, Barcelona).

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics, confirms being in the process of finalizing the development of its 2nd proprietary cosmetic active ingredient, for its official launch at the upcoming in-Cosmetics Global trade show.

DEINOVE has developed a new cosmetic active ingredient, produced by fermentation and based on a totally original carotenoid, designed to restore radiance and vitality to the skin.

Its ability to absorb blue light1 and its outstanding antioxidant properties had been demonstrated in vitro.

Ex vivo studies have since been carried out, confirming these properties and revealing additional features, particularly in terms of complexion homogeneity and brightness, which are particularly sought by the cosmetics industry.

The active is currently being clinically tested and data will be available for the official launch.

"We are actively preparing the launch of this 2nd proprietary active ingredient which will be officially presented at in-Cosmetics Global, the world's largest trade show dedicated to cosmetic ingredients, taking place in Barcelona from March 31 to April 2. After a promising preview at in-Cosmetics Asia last fall, we will be able to present robust data demonstrating the efficacy and original mechanism of action of this active ingredient, " says Coralie MARTIN, Marketing Manager at DEINOVE.





ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective drugs : A first antibiotic candidate, DNV3837, is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: A first antibiotic candidate, DNV3837, is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market: DEINOVE is already marketing a first cosmetic active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech and plans to launch new assets in 2020. Several other cosmetic actives are in development, including with Oléos (Hallstar Group) and Dow. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.

1 Blue light is emitted not only by the sun, but also by screens (TV, computers, smartphones, tablets), electronics and lighting. This light radiation is known for its harmful effects on the health and beauty of the skin. Digital pollution is an emerging issue in cosmetics, given the increasing exposure to blue light produced by screens or LEDs.





