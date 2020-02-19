Ethicon Prosima TVT-O Case Progressing Forward in New York Federal Court

Ben Martin, Esq. and Laura Baughman, Esq. defend their client, an unfortunate victim of the Ethicon transvaginal mesh product, in New York.

The TVT-O and Prosima devices cause pudendal neuralgia...The magnitude of the risk of catastrophic pain makes these devices defective and unreasonably dangerous under the law.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 11, 2020, Ben Martin, Esq. and Laura Baughman, Esq. together defended their client’s deposition in New York. The client was the unfortunate victim of the Ethicon transvaginal mesh product and suffered severe neurological injuries from the Prosima and TVT-O. The case is proceeding forward in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Case No: 2-19-cv-04021).

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner discusses, “This case is one of many that my team is prosecuting outside the Multidistrict Litigation in West Virginia after the case was dismissed without prejudice after unsuccessful attempts at settlement in the MDL.” Vigna adds, “The MDL did a good job dealing with the issue of bladder and vaginal erosion, but little for women with disability caused by the catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh. The cases we are prosecuting are those with symptoms consistent with pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.”

The Prosima project was coined by Ethicon as “Project Mint” as it was designed to improve on the Prolift by eliminating the transobturator arms of the Prolift. An Ethicon internal document stated that the “Mint (had) potential to be positioned…for patients whose prolapse is not severe enough to warrant Prolift.”

Dr. Vigna states, “This case illustrates that Ethicon found it necessary to devise a transvaginal mesh device for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) that eliminates the transobturator arms of the Prolift but continues to market the TVT-O for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) that is 45 cm long with arms that pass through the obturator fossa.” He adds, “Both the TVT-O and Prosima devices cause pudendal neuralgia, and the TVT-O cause obturator neuralgia. The magnitude of the risk of catastrophic pain makes these devices defective and unreasonably dangerous under the law.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD through his California and Washington DC law firm along with national pharmaceutical injury law firms including national pharmaceutical injury trial law firm Martin Baughman from Dallas Texas represent many catastrophically injured women proceeding down the path to justice. Dr. Vigna says, “Our clients include those awaiting remand from the MDL to the Federal Courts across the country, those who have had cases dismissed without prejudice from the MDL, women in the New Jersey consolidated litigation awaiting their time in court, and newly injured women with catastrophic injuries with symptoms consistent with neuralgia across the country.”

For articles, video resources, and information, visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal (https://pudendalportal.lifecare123.com/) or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. Click here for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.