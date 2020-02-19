United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemns Burkina Faso church attack

The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a church in a village in northern Burkina Faso that killed several innocent people and injured numerous others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.