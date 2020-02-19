Prison Fellowship Among Top 100 Proposals for MacArthur 100M Grant

100&Change Competition to Offer Single $100 Million Grant to Help Solve Critical Social Challenge

/EIN News/ -- Lansdowne, VA, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, has been designated as the Top 100 in the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s 100&Change competition for a single $100 million grant to help solve one of the world’s most critical social challenges.

The Top 100 represent the top 21 percent of competition submissions. The proposals were rigorously vetted, undergoing MacArthur’s initial administrative review, a Peer-to-Peer review, an evaluation by an external panel of judges, and a technical review by specialists whose expertise was matched to the project.

Prison Fellowship’s proposal: Addressing Over-Incarceration by Transforming the Justice System, seeks to transform the fractured criminal justice system through a multi-pronged, holistic approach to achieve more successful justice system outcomes.

Each proposal was evaluated using four criteria: impactful, evidence-based, feasible, and durable. MacArthur’s Board of Directors will select up to 10 finalists from these high-scoring proposals this spring.

“Currently, 2.2 million people in the United States live behind bars, creating a national crisis of over-incarceration,” said James Ackerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prison Fellowship. “One in three American has a criminal record, proving that this affects every neighborhood in the country, while disproportionately discriminating against those who are poor and in communities of color. By developing rehabilitative communities in prison and empowering transformational corrections leaders, we prepare good citizens who not only demonstrate the ability to live crime-free upon release, but also contribute to their communities at their highest, God-given potential.”

“MacArthur seeks to generate increased recognition, exposure, and support for the high-impact ideas designated as the Top 100,” said Cecilia Conrad, Chief Executive Officer of Lever for Change and MacArthur Managing Director, 100&Change. “Based on our experience in the first round of 100&Change, we know the competition will produce multiple compelling and fundable ideas. We are committed to matching philanthropists with powerful solutions and problem solvers to accelerate social change.”

Since the inaugural competition was announced, other funders and philanthropists have committed an additional $419 million to support bold solutions by 100&Change applicants.

Bold Solutions Network Launches

Launched today, the Bold Solutions Network features Prison Fellowship as one of the Top 100 from 100&Change. The searchable online collection of submissions contains a project overview, 90-second video, and two-page factsheet for each proposal. Visitors can sort by subject, location, Sustainable Development Goal, or beneficiary population to view proposals based on area of interest.

The Bold Solutions Network will showcase the highest-rated proposals that emerge from the competitions Lever for Change manages. Proposals in the Bold Solutions Network undergo extensive evaluation and due diligence to ensure each solution promises real and measurable progress to accelerate social change.

The Bold Solutions Network was designed to provide an innovative approach to identifying the most effective, enduring solutions aligned with donors’ philanthropic goals and to help top applicants gain visibility and funding from a wide array of funders. Organizations that are part of the network will have continued access to a variety of technical support and learning opportunities focused on strengthening their proposals and increasing the impact of their work.

100&Change

100&Change is a distinctive competition that is open to organizations and collaborations working in any field, anywhere in the world. Proposals must identify a problem and offer a solution that promises significant and durable change.

The second round of the competition had a promising start: 3,690 competition registrants submitted 755 proposals. Of those, 475 passed an initial administrative review. 100&Change was designed to be fair, open, and transparent. The identity of the judges and the methodology used to assess initial proposals are public. Applicants received comments and feedback from the peers, judges, and technical reviewers. Key issues in the competition are discussed in a blog on MacArthur’s website.

In the inaugural round of 100&Change, Sesame Workshop and International Rescue Committee were awarded $100 million to educate young children displaced by conflict and persecution in the Syrian response region and to challenge the global system of humanitarian aid to focus more on building a foundation for future success for millions of young children.

Prison Fellowship®

Prison Fellowship® is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

