LOPE LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc., ("Grand Canyon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOPE) from allegations that Grand Canyon might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst research firm Citron Research published a report on Grand Canyon. The report referred to Grand Canyon as "the educational Enron." The Citron Research report claimed that Grand Canyon was improperly using a "captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities," thereby "artificially inflat[ing] the [Company's] stock price."

On this news Grand Canyon's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 28, 2020.

