Pax8’s Andrew Pryfogle Named 2020 Influencer Award Winner by Channel Partners, Channel Futures 

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that Chief Market Development Officer Andrew Pryfogle has been named a 2020 Channel Influencer Award winner by Channel Partners and Channel Futures .



Pryfogle is a telecommunications and IT industries veteran leader with more than 30 years of experience. He is dedicated to education and evangelism around cloud technologies, particularly as a driver for the ever-converging telecom and IT channel.

“Andrew is a distinguished leader who has shown outstanding commitment to helping our partners re-imagine their businesses for the modern channel,” said John Street, chief executive officer at Pax8. “As our industry continues to evolve, Andrew is building new business strategies to enable our partners to meet customer demands. This is an exceptional accomplishment, and we thank Channel Partners and Channel Futures for the recognition.”

The awards recognize the people, technologies, trends, and organizations that will shape the new channel in 2020. Pryfogle was one of nine channel innovators cited as being a thought leader mapping the direction of the new channel.

“Our editorial team looked back at the most intriguing and significant stories from last year to identify who and what they expect to make the biggest impact on the channel in the year ahead,” said Craig Galbraith, executive editor at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “These winners effectively represent the wide spectrum of partner types, technologies, and companies we cover on a daily basis, and they’re all names you can expect to be hearing a lot moving forward.”

All 51 of the 2020 winners are profiled in a digital publication available for download from the Channel Partners website. Winners will also be recognized at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, where 6,000-plus partners and suppliers will converge March 9-12 at the Venetian & Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures , Channel Partners Online , Channel Partners Conference & Expo , Channel Partners Evolution and Channel Evolution Europe are part of Informa Tech , a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

