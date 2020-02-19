FLR Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Fluor Corporation Following SEC Probe; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Fluor Corporation (“Fluor”) (NYSE: FLR) for violations of federal securities laws.



On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that it is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and that the 10-K filing for 2019 would be delayed as a result. The Company said the SEC had requested documents and information related to projects for which the Company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019. The Company also stated that it is reviewing prior period reporting, and it is possible it may have material errors in financial statements.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Fluor shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action].

