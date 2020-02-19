Anuraag Sunder to Join Barrel Energy Managing Director India

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) (the “Company” or “Barrel”) is pleased to announce that Anuraag Sunder will join the company as Managing Director India and will focus on business opportunities in India and Southeast Asia. Mr. Sunder has a MBA, has studied Digital Strategy, AI and Fintech at Harvard Business School and M.I.T., and holds a CPCU designation.



He was Director for the Insurance Sector at PwC, was a Consultant on Strategy and Distribution for India and Southeast Asia for Willis Towers Watson, and was on the Global Strategy Team for GE Insurance Solutions. He is a mentor and advisor for Alacrity India, a startup Fund and enterprise accelerator, as well as a nominated Fintech expert with Silicon Valley Innovation Center.

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC Markets: BRLL) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures in the Energy, Agriculture and Consumer Products Manufacturing and Marketing sectors.

www.barrelenergyinc.com

Contact:

Louis Silver, Director of Corporate Communications

lsilver35@verizon.net

+1-610-710-1303

