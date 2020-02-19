Hubbell Incorporated to Host Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) will host an investor conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 beginning at 8:30 AM ET and concluding at 12:00 PM ET. The purpose of the meeting is for senior management to provide an overview of the business as well as to discuss the Company's outlook with institutional investors and security analysts.

The live audio of the conference and accompanying materials will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events and Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical products and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2019 revenues of $4.6 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000

