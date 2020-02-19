CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES ALFONSO FLORES AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE; PROMOTION OF ANGELA SHAW TO VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

Flores to Oversee All Finance and Accounting Activities; Shaw to Oversee the Development of Policies As Well As the Direction and Coordination of Human Resources Activities

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced veteran finance executive, Alfonso Flores, has joined the company as Vice President of Finance, and Angela Shaw has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources.



Flores will oversee the management of the company’s finance, accounting, budgeting, planning, tax, and billing. He will be based in Austin at Campus Advantage headquarters and report to Mike Peter. Shaw, also based in Austin, will be responsible for developing policies as well as directing and coordinating human resources activities such as employment, compensation, labor relations, benefits, training, and employee services.



“We are very fortunate to have both Alfonso and Angela as part of our Campus Advantage family and, now, as key members of our executive leadership team,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “I am confident that these leaders’ proven expertise will enable us to drive and meet our company’s objectives and support our continued growth.”



Flores brings more than 19 years of experience in financial and accounting services to Campus Advantage. Most recently, Flores served as Corporate Controller at Invitation Homes in Dallas, Texas where he was responsible for the Corporate Accounting and Debt and Equity teams. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a graduate degree in finance from Texas A&M University and is a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in the state of Texas since 2001.



Shaw brings more than 20 years of Human Resources experience from various industries and recently held a leadership position at The Hollis Company. Shaw earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management with a minor in Human Resources at Capella University and is a dual Senior Certified Human Resources Professional. Shaw was also the 2019 President of the Austin Human Resources Management Association and recently won the inaugural Workies 2019 Human Resources Director of the Year Award, powered by the Work Awesome New York City conference.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

