Sunwing named MSC Cruises’ Canadian Tour Operator Partner of the Year for the third time

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing was recently announced as MSC Cruises ’ Tour Operator Partner of the Year for 2019. This is the third time that Sunwing has received the award.



Ian Patterson, Country Manager Canada for MSC Cruises, congratulated the tour operator, “Since Sunwing started their cruise program in 2009, the tour operator has been a valued partner of MSC Cruises. Their convenient cruise package options from a host of gateways across Canada make it easier than ever for vacationers to set sail on board MSC Cruises. We look forward to continuing and growing our relationship with Sunwing in the years to come.”

Sunwing’s Vice President of USA and Cruises, Reg Mendes, commented on the news, “We’re excited to have once again been recognized as MSC Cruises’ Tour Operator Partner of the Year. MSC Cruises has been a part of the Sunwing cruise program since the beginning and is a long-time favourite amongst Canadian travellers with its modern architecture, convenient amenities and non-stop entertainment.”

Travellers can set sail with Sunwing on board the MSC Seaside , with departures from Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa and Moncton; and the MSC Meraviglia , with departures from Toronto, Quebec City and Montreal.

Sunwing guests can take their cruise budget even further with the Fantastica Experience* included in their MSC cruise package, which offers preferred stateroom locations, preferred dining times and the Easy Drink Beverage Package. Plus, groups of eight or more cruising together can take advantage of exclusive offers where the 16th adult travels free.

All Sunwing cruise packages include round-trip flights on board Sunwing Airlines with award-winning inflight service, transfers from the pier to the airport, accommodations and all meals on board.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Restrictions may apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Along with providing their customers with a host of exclusive perks at preferred resorts, the tour operator also works closely with leading cruise lines to offer fly, cruise and stay packages. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the new World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford.

**Service may be unavailable on select flights.

