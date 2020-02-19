Global Flexible Heater Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,720.8 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Flexible Heater Market by Type (Silicone Rubber, Polyimide, Polyester, Mica), Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Medical, Automotive, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, NJ, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global flexible heater market is expected to grow from USD 890.2 million in 2017 to USD 1,720.8 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Remarkable improvements in the market for flexible heaters such as the reduction in costs, use of advanced technology, and growing demand from electronics & semiconductor industry are paving the way for the increased utilization of flexible heaters across the globe and may boost the flexible heaters market over the forecast period.

A flexible heater is defined as an equipment which can conform to the surfaces which need heating. It is a chemically carved, screen printed, or wire wound heater which are flexible enough to be bend down so as to meet out need. There are various types of flexible heaters such as polyimide film heaters, heating tapes, silicone rubber heaters, rope heaters, heating tapes with thermostats, wrap around tank heaters, gas cylinder heaters, and custom sizes. It helps to fast heat-up and cool-down, and provides homogeneous heat distribution and high watt densities.

Global flexible heater market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to high implementation of flexible heaters in medical applications. In addition to this, technological advancement and growing demand from various industries, due to its numerous applications, are some of the key factors which are estimated to drive the flexible heater market during the forecast period. Also, increased demand for smart devices, including LCD screens, surgical devices, RTD monitors and 3D printers, commercial food equipment, and battery warmers also have stimulated the demand of flexible heaters. However, cost of operation is too high may obstruct the growth of the flexible heater market, over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global flexible heater market include NIBE Industrier AB, Honeywell International, Omega Engineering, Watlow Electric Manufacturing, Smiths Group plc, Chromalox, Rogers Corporation., Minco Products, Zoppas Industries., and All Flex Flexible Circuits among others. To enhance their market position in the global flexible heater market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in August 2019, Watlow, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of complete thermal systems, announced the acquisition of Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide of Austin, Texas, to provide innovative thermal system solutions to semiconductor equipment end users.

In March 2018, Rogers Corporation introduced ARLON rapid polyimide (raPld) substrate, a new and innovative solution for streamlining the manufacturing process and improving the performance of flexible heater applications.

For instance, in February 2018, NIBE acquired Hemi Heating, a manufacturer of heating jackets, heating tents, heating cables, heater fans, and several different temperature control options.

In October 2018, Smiths Group plc announced the that it has entered into an agreement to acquire United Flexible, Inc., a provider of flexible and rigid engineered solutions for the transfer of fluids and gases in performance-critical environments, from Arlington Capital Partners to strengthens Flex-Tek’s positions in aerospace and industrial end markets globally.

The silicone rubber segment held the largest market share and valued around USD 346.28 million in 2017

The type segment is classified into silicone polyimide, rubber, polyester, and mica. The silicone rubber segment held the largest market share and valued around USD 346.28 million in 2017. These heaters are useful in various electronic appliances and semiconductor systems. Their application can be found out in various fields such as medical, food & beverages, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, automotive, and mining.

Electronics & semiconductor dominated the market with the highest share of 28.30% in 2017

The industry segment is segmented into electronics & semiconductor, automotive, medical, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, and oil & gas. Electronics & semiconductor dominated the market with the highest share of 28.30% in 2017. These heaters are used in semiconductor manufacturing such as in plasma etch systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resist track systems, copy machines, LCD screen preheating, ATM machines, handheld scanners, semiconductor test modules, and various other equipment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Flexible Heater Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global flexible heater market with USD 393.46 million in 2017, followed by Europe. This is mainly due to presence of major leaders in U.S. which have captured highest market share. In Europe, countries such as UK, Germany, and France have well developed infrastructure for most of its applications, further boosting the demand for flexible heaters across the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in the global flexible heater market, over the forecast period. The increasing demand for flexible heaters in medical equipment, analytical instruments, avionics and defense systems, semiconductor processes, and commercial food equipment is driving the growth of the flexible heater market in Asia Pacific region. In addition to this, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at healthy growth rate, owing to increasing demand for flexible heaters in the oil and gas industries.

About the report:

The global flexible heater market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

