Konica Minolta Leads in Brand Loyalty for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

Company Again Ranked #1 in MFP Copier Category in Brand Keys’ Customer Loyalty Engagement Index

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) announced today that it has again received first place in Brand Loyalty in the 2020 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index. This marks the thirteenth consecutive year that Konica Minolta has received this prestigious recognition.

Brand Keys, a New York-based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes this annual syndicated study, which this year examined clients’ relationships with 833 brands in 85 categories. According to the 2020 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, Konica Minolta has been recognized for Brand Loyalty in the “MFP Office Copier” (multifunction printer) category.

Brand Keys’ 25th annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“It is an honour to be recognized thirteen years in a row! We are reminded that the value our customers see in our brand comes from the consistent quality of our products and services,” said Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Our clients are our top priority as we continue to develop and improve our solutions and services.”

“Congratulations again to Konica Minolta. Even in the face of more complex 21st Century loyalty standards, Konica Minolta has been able to set the bar for meeting customer expectations that only get higher each year. It is among this year’s Top-10 U.S. brands that saw increased loyalty and engagement! Konica Minolta deserves real acknowledgment for this success,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “We've measured over 23,000 brands in the 25 years of the Customer Loyalty Engagement survey, and only six brands have ever been #1 thirteen plus years in a row! Brand Keys offers praise to a brand that clearly understands its customers and delivers on their needs and expectations.”

View the complete list of the Customer Loyalty Engagement Index’s 85 categories and highest-rated brands online .

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

