Canon designs recognized with internationally renowned iF Design Awards for 26th consecutive year

Canon Inc. (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) announced today that eight Canon Group product designs were recognized by iF International Forum Design GmbH with prestigious 2020 iF Design Awards. This year marks Canon’s 26th consecutive year of winning iF Design Awards. Encouraged by the recognition of the Company’s design excellence, Canon will continue striving to realize products that combine the highest levels of performance and design.

Established in 1953, the iF Design Awards are recognized internationally as one of the most prestigious awards within the field of design, with outstanding industrial designs chosen from all over the world each year. This year over 7,200 entries from 56 countries and regions were judged by internationally active design experts across seven disciplines: product, packaging, communication, interior architecture, professional concept, service design and architecture.

