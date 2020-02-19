Recruiter.com Launches Recruiters on Demand Solution for Employers

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), the expert network platform for recruiters, announced the launch of its Recruiters on Demand solution offering.



The Recruiters on Demand program is a flexible, monthly solution to easily add recruiters to a team without the commitment of hiring full-time staff recruiters. Employers can use the program to scale their internal talent acquisition teams on an as-needed basis by hiring independent recruiters from Recruiter.com.

“We are excited to leverage our network of over 20,000 recruiters in a new and powerful way,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. “With Recruiters on Demand, our clients can quickly supplement their recruiting teams to meet difficult hiring challenges and successfully navigate through periods of extended growth and change. We are also very pleased to bring exciting new independent career opportunities to our network of recruiters.”

Recruiters on Demand offers Human Resources departments and recruitment teams the opportunity to hire recruiters either virtually or on-site on location. Employers and recruiters may learn more about Recruiters on Demand at https://go.recruiter.com/recruiters-on-demand and through our post announcing the launch and case studies at https://blog.recruiter.com/recruiters-on-demand .

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc, the expert network platform for recruiters, pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

Please visit https://www.recruiter.com or the following social media channels for more information.

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding expected increase in placements and opportunities for the Company’s clients and independent recruiters. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.