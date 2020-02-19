Casper, Wyoming Welcomes New Offerings in 2020

Year of the Woman Art Exhibits, New Culinary Ventures and Notable Events Coming to Casper

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Situated in the heart of Wyoming, Casper has numerous new offerings, restaurants, anniversaries and more in store for 2020, especially as Wyoming joins other states in the union in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

One of the cultural anchors of Casper and Wyoming, The Nicolaysen Art Museum is celebrating the Year of the Woman by featuring the work of all female artists throughout 2020. The museum is commemorating the milestone by featuring 21 different exhibitions from female artists from the surrounding area, with work from world-renowned artists, including Neltje, Ginny Butcher, Leah Hardy, Elaine Henry, Mary Jane Edwards, Cynthia Weed, Betsy Bower, Cristin Zimmer, Tara Banks, Linda Ryan, Georgia Rowswell, Sharon Merschat, Florence McEwin, Connie Morgan, Karen Henneck, Charla Barnish, Kellie Kekich, Angie Smart, Aubry Ellis, Alyx Miller and Ashley Hope Carlisle.

In addition to marking the anniversary of women’s suffrage, Casper has a variety of new and notable offerings for 2020, including a new brewery, an aviation event, the College National Finals Rodeo and Casper’s second annual fly-fishing event, Fly Fish Casper.

Additional information on new offerings is included below:

Casper Welcomes New Culinary Offerings: Casper’s newest microbrewery, Mountain Hops Brewhouse, is set to open this spring with an anticipated open date of April 1, making it the fourth microbrewery to open in the last three years in Casper. A regional favorite, Rib & Chop House opened a location in downtown Casper this past December. This family-friendly steakhouse is known for serving fresh seafood, award-winning baby back ribs and steaks, as well as a full bar.

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Lands in Casper: AOPA will be hosting a Fly-In in Casper on June 19 and 20. The event will welcome 300+ private aircraft owners to Casper/Natrona County International Airport, with pilots flying in from all over the country. Highlights include educational talks, food, local spirits, entertainment and more.

Casper Events Center Hosts Touring Music Acts and College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR): Overlooking the city, the Casper Events Center hosts a variety of national acts throughout the year, from concerts to collegiate athletes. 2020 events include the Harlem Globetrotters (February 25), Foreigner (March 23), Cher (April 25) and CNFR (June 14-20).

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo: Ranked #17 in the world by PRCA, Casper’s Professional Rodeo held at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo is a high-class act. This year’s event is slated for July 3-11 and features the PRCA rodeo and the Voice of Casper, where contestants audition by singing in front of four celebrity judges.

Casper’s Second Annual Fly-Fishing Festival: With the North Platte River running through the heart of the city and offering blue-ribbon trout fishing, Casper is one of the best fly-fishing destinations in the country. To celebrate this much-loved activity, Fly Fish Casper will be held at David Street Station on July 25 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Event highlights include local fishing experts, guides and national outdoor companies.

Find out more about Casper’s new and notable offerings at VisitCasper.com.

