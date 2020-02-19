Oxygen Forensics Introduces Partnership with Latent Wireless

Oxygen also announces Oxygen Forensics Detective 12.2 update, including import features for Instagram and Facebook warrants, advanced iOS and Android OS extraction capabilities

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics , a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal, and corporate clients, today announced versions 12.2 updates to Oxygen Forensics Detective , Powered by JetEngine, the company’s flagship software. This release offers new features that increase functionality for law enforcement and other licensed investigators, assisting them in their mission to make the world safer and protect those who need help.



With this update, Oxygen Forensics introduces a partnership with Latent Wireless , the only software tool available that enables law enforcement to leverage Wi-Fi device signatures as evidence. Available exclusively to law enforcement, Latent Wireless provides investigators with additional avenues to collect evidence through the identification of physical locations of Wi-Fi networks, seamlessly integrated with Oxygen Forensics Detective to generate even deeper granularity when tracking the movements of potential suspects or stolen property.

“I’ve been a law enforcement officer for over twenty years, and this was a tool I wish I had, but wasn’t developed—so at Latent Wireless, we built it. I want to get law enforcement the tools and information they need to efficiently conduct investigations and solve crimes,” said David Schwindt, CEO of Latent Wireless. “By connecting our product with Oxygen Forensics Detective, understanding the physical location of Wi-Fi networks that relevant devices have been connected to happens behind the scenes, seamlessly and easily. It’s a perfect partnership.”

Version 12.2 also adds integration with information stemming from warrants from social media companies like Facebook and Instagram, while providing critical enhancements to full file system extractions.

Investigators will now be able to import warrant returned data from both Instagram and Facebook to parse and decode the data, giving investigators a complete view of the case—including any relevant mobile and cloud information—in Oxygen Forensic Detective, Oxygen Forensics’ all-in-one solution.

“We are consistently adding new functionalities and engaging in new partnerships to give our customers the absolute best, all-in-one digital forensics solution, bar none,” said Lee Reiber, COO at Oxygen Forensics. “Every day, the Oxygen Forensics team comes to work with a real sense of responsibility: to help good people make the world a safer place. When we can add new features to our software, we know we are equipping investigators with the tools they need to do just that.”

Additional functionality includes allowing investigators to extract a full file system (iOS) and valuable keychain information from Apple devices without knowing the password. This is done using Oxygen Forensic Detective’s unparalleled ability to quickly parse and decode the vast amounts of data necessary to ensure the viability of such an extraction. 12.2 also builds on Oxygen Forensics Detective’s physical Android OS extraction capabilities, with its ability to obtain root privileges on Android devices running version 7 and newer. With data from apps, cloud services, and the device itself, Oxygen Forensics Detective remains the cutting-edge, leading product for digital and mobile forensics, making our world safer.

The Oxygen Forensic Detective suite of tools is available to previously vetted and appropriately licensed law enforcement organizations. The tool is also available to private customers for investigations and corporate in-house analysis.

About Oxygen Forensics, Inc.:

Oxygen Forensics, Inc. is a leading global provider of software for digital forensic investigations involving mobile devices, drones, and cloud data. The company’s flagship software, Oxygen Forensic® Detective, enables law enforcement, defense, and enterprise organizations around the world to extract and examine data from thousands of device types and applications to build thorough digital evidence cases for legal and forensic proceedings.

Contact:

Ian Martorana

(415) 237-3681

Oxygenforensic@bulleitgroup.com



