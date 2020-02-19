Everi Introduces New Empire DCX™ and Empire Flex™ Cabinets and Next Iteration of Award-Winning TournEvent® Platform

Leading Native American Casinos Debut Company’s Newest Gaming Solutions

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of gaming products, financial technology, and loyalty solutions in the gaming industry, announced today that three leading tribal casino properties are the first to deploy the Company’s latest gaming hardware platforms and entertainment experiences. The all-new Empire Flex™ cabinet featuring BEAST™ recently debuted at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, La., the new Empire DCX™ cabinet featuring The Mask™ themed slot game debuted at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif., and the TournEvent Now™ sit-and-go feature is now installed at Pala Casino in Pala, Calif.



“These first-to-market installations represent a significant milestone for Everi and reflect our commitment to creating innovative hardware platforms on a consistent basis as set forth in our development roadmap,” said Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader, at Everi. “These recent deployments also align with our commitment at the Global Gaming Expo in October 2019 to have our products commercially available no later than the summer of 2020. We believe these newest offerings are a clear embodiment of our team’s talent for creating products that deliver elevated gaming experiences for players while providing our customers with an attractive return on their investment.”

BEAST on Empire Flex

The Empire Flex cabinet, a new for-sale form factor with industry-unique lighting architecture, showcases a 49-inch flexed display with eye-popping 4K content, flexible integrated light bars, and a larger enhanced glass button deck. BEAST brings majestic and ferocious beasts to life and provides players 1,024 different ways to win with immersive 4K visual engagement and innovative horizontal expanding reels.

The Mask™ on Empire DCX

The Empire DCX premium video cabinet features dual-curved 43-inch monitors with integrated edge lighting, a 4K display that provides a captivating player experience, enhanced game-controlled lighting, and premium 4.1 surround sound. Players at Pechanga will experience an all-new slot game based on New Line Cinema’s 1994 hit comedy The Mask, which follows the misadventures of bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss, who is transformed into a manic hero when he wears a mysterious mask.

TournEvent Now

Simplicity and flexibility are at the heart of Everi’s TournEvent Now sit-and-go feature, an upgrade for existing Core HDX® TournEvent® banks and part of the next iteration of the industry-leading slot tournament system. This all-new feature offers operators a significantly easier approach to managing round one qualifying events, in which players can compete at their own pace and on their own time, effectively moving themselves through the first round of tournaments without the need for casino staff or formal events.

Tweet This

Everi Introduces New Empire DCX and Empire Flex Cabinets and Next Iteration of Award-Winning TournEvent Platform. http://bit.ly/2WgY5Ns . @CoushattaResort @PechangaCasino @PalaCasino #letsgo #everipowers

About Everi

Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make its customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Legal Notice

THE MASK and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. (s20)

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Everi Holdings Inc.

William Pfund

VP, Investor Relations

(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

Media Relations

Lee Higgins

Corporate Communications Manager

(512) 334-7579 or lee.higgins@everi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.