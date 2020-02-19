ICMI Highlights Contact Center Challenges in Case Study Program

The FDA, Hulu, Anheuser-Busch and Lyft Among Several Organizations Presenting at Contact Center Expo in May

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, today announced case studies at ICMI Contact Center Expo 2020 that take a deep dive into proven contact center strategies including mistakes, lessons learned and best practices. Representatives from presenting organizations will highlight invaluable techniques that raise the strategic value of contact centers and elevate the customer experience



“With thirty-five years of leading the contact center community, ICMI has relationships with many companies and executives on the forefront of technology and innovation,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “We leverage these relationships to build our case study program, giving our attendees first-hand accounts of how to improve customer experience and transform contact centers during times of change.”

ICMI Contact Center Expo includes case studies from the following companies:

ActivEngage, Inc.

Keys to Real Accountability that Drive Results

Carol Marshall, VP of Operations





Keys to Real Accountability that Drive Results Carol Marshall, VP of Operations ADT

A Journey Through Culture and Workforce Transformation at ADT

Joseph Clavon, Unit Manager Collections, Jason Tidwell, Unit Manager Collections and Thomas Woods, Director Collections & Customer Relations





A Journey Through Culture and Workforce Transformation at ADT Joseph Clavon, Unit Manager Collections, Jason Tidwell, Unit Manager Collections and Thomas Woods, Director Collections & Customer Relations Anheuser-Busch

Small Contact Center in a Large Enterprise - Leveraging Existing Corporate Tools

Jeff Petruso, Manager, CSM, Consumer Connections





Small Contact Center in a Large Enterprise - Leveraging Existing Corporate Tools Jeff Petruso, Manager, CSM, Consumer Connections Autodesk

How Does AI Impact Your Contact Center Workforce?

Diana Beckman, Sr. Director, Global Client Services





How Does AI Impact Your Contact Center Workforce? Diana Beckman, Sr. Director, Global Client Services Food and Drug Administration

Love Your People, Shape Your Culture, and Drive Success

Jaimee Friend, Director





Love Your People, Shape Your Culture, and Drive Success Jaimee Friend, Director Gopher Sport

Supporting Employee Growth: Developing a Successful Career Path

Beth Gauthier-Jenkins, Vice President, Customer Care and Sarah Gibart, Effortless Experience Manager





Supporting Employee Growth: Developing a Successful Career Path Beth Gauthier-Jenkins, Vice President, Customer Care and Sarah Gibart, Effortless Experience Manager Hulu

Collaborate and Listen - Breaking Down Silos in Your Organization

Todd Hixson, Capacity Manager and Michael Kohutich, Operations Manager, Viewer Experience





Collaborate and Listen - Breaking Down Silos in Your Organization Todd Hixson, Capacity Manager and Michael Kohutich, Operations Manager, Viewer Experience Infinite Campus

Protecting Your Recruitment Investment by Gamifying Onboarding

Gina Montague, Support Services Manager





Protecting Your Recruitment Investment by Gamifying Onboarding Gina Montague, Support Services Manager Lyft

Your Brand Voice - How to Maintain Consistency Across Channels

Leslie O'Flahavan, Principal, E-WRITE and Julie Johnson, Marketing Director, NexGen Agency





Your Brand Voice - How to Maintain Consistency Across Channels Leslie O'Flahavan, Principal, E-WRITE and Julie Johnson, Marketing Director, NexGen Agency MOO

MOOving on up - The Story of Growth From An Award-Winning Contact Center

Daniel Moross, Director of Customer Experience and Doreen Berard, Director of Customer Services

Navy Federal Credit Union

American Family Insurance

Automated Quality Management – Why Large Contact Centers Should Pay Attention

Kristy Powers, Assistant Vice President, Winchester Operations

Jon Levenhagen, Care Center Performance Director, Sales and Service Operations





Automated Quality Management – Why Large Contact Centers Should Pay Attention Kristy Powers, Assistant Vice President, Winchester Operations Jon Levenhagen, Care Center Performance Director, Sales and Service Operations Showdown Displays

Organic vs Artificial Intelligence (OI vs AI)

Jim Thomsen, VP of Customer Care





Organic vs Artificial Intelligence (OI vs AI) Jim Thomsen, VP of Customer Care TriMet

How TriMet's Customer Support Team Added Agents, Hours, and Channels Without Sacrificing Service Quality

Leslie O'Flahavan, Principal, E-WRITE





How TriMet's Customer Support Team Added Agents, Hours, and Channels Without Sacrificing Service Quality Leslie O'Flahavan, Principal, E-WRITE U.S. Bank Global Fund Services

Change Management - From Migraine to Movement

Jeanie Hoth, Officer, Workforce Optimization Manager and Barb Corrao, Vice President, Operations Manager

ICMI Contact Center Expo takes place May 11th-14th at The Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, FL. To learn more about #ICMIEXPO 2020 and to register for the event, visit https://www.icmi.com/contact-center-expo-conference .

Complimentary registration is available for qualified media/analysts interested in covering the event. To learn more, click here .

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.