eXp UK Sees Strong Growth in First 3 Months

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp UK has today announced it has surpassed 50 estate agents in less than three months in the United Kingdom. Since the official launch in November 2019, estate agents have joined eXp UK from online, hybrid and traditional agency backgrounds as self-employed agents looking to grow their own business.



“We’ve brought in some fantastic estate agents and we’re really pleased so far. We’re really clear that we’re only allowing experienced agents to join, which I think is really important for the business going forward,” said Adam Day, International Expansion Leader for eXp UK and former founder of Hatched.co.uk, which was sold to Connells Group.

“The majority of our agents are from a corporate or independent backgrounds, so as you can see, we’re not just another online estate agency. We’re by no means the finished product, but that’s what’s exciting about it. It’s new, it’s exciting, agents joining feel like they’re part of something,” said Day.

At eXp, self-employed estate agents can create their own personal brand and are empowered with a range of technology tools and services, and education and training to help them grow their business.

“Personal branding is becoming a much bigger thing due to social media. eXp agents are encouraged to go out into their local markets to become ‘the brand’ of their area, which helps them to win more instructions and to sell more property,” said Day. “It’s not going to happen overnight and we’re not going to be spending millions on huge advertising campaigns, but these are all reasons why we can give agents 70 percent of the commission that they generate.”

As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp also offers the agents within its ranks, the opportunity to earn shares for simply selling property, and for helping with the overall growth of the company in the U.K. and around the world.

The company already has established market share across North America with more than 26,000 agents.

About eXp UK

eXp is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also operates VirBELA.

eXp, the first cloud-based estate Agency, is the largest residential estate agency business by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest-growing firms with more than 26,000 agents across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp uniquely offers estate agency professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialisation for the company’s agents and staff.

