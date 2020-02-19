Self Raises $20M in Series C Funding to Bring Innovative Savings and Credit-Building to Millions More Americans

Investors for Series C include Conductive Ventures and Altos Ventures

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self, a leading fintech startup offering people a way to build their credit while also saving money, today announced a $20 million round of Series C financing, co-led by Altos Ventures and Conductive Ventures. The funding will allow Self to accelerate its company growth by hiring additional members of the team and investing in marketing and product development to improve overall customer success, building even further on rapid growth in 2019.

As consumers set goals for 2020, financial wellness remains top of mind — nearly 100 million Americans have a credit score of 600 or lower or are unscoreable because of a lack of credit information, according to the Financial Health Network*. Coupled with a potential recession that could lead to even more credit card debt, it will be vital for consumers to access the right tools to set them on the path to a better financial future.

“Self inspires us with their dedication to helping consumers take control of their financial future,” said Paul Yeh of Conductive Ventures. “Today, it’s imperative to be aligned with partners with a shared vision that is meaningful and delivers change for the greater good.”

Carey Lai of Conductive Ventures added, "In every interaction we've had with James and his team, we were impressed by their caliber, vision, and most importantly, their mission-driven values. We are very excited and looking forward to Self’s continued success.”

With more than 500,000 consumers and $400 million in CD-secured loan originations, the company has achieved unparalleled growth in the past year by offering a way for consumers to build credit through the Self Credit Builder Account and the recently launched Self Visa® Credit Card, the first-of-its-kind secured credit card that does not require a credit check and enables customers to build their security deposit in installments rather than having to make a large upfront deposit. That’s important in an environment where 41% of Americans can’t cover an emergency medical expense.**

“Our goal from the beginning was to create a mission-driven company that gives the power back to consumers and helps them achieve their financial goals,” said James Garvey, founder and CEO at Self. “We’re thrilled that with Conductive Ventures’ investment, and the continued support from Altos Ventures and our ongoing investors, we can impact so many more consumers on their journey to financial wellness and stability.”

About Self

Self is a leading fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit and savings. For more information, visit www.self.inc.

About Conductive Ventures

Conductive Ventures invests in expansion stage companies with a focus on enterprise software, hardware and consumer. The team is led by institutional venture investors and operators with unmatched experience in the sector and focuses on deploying $100M into post-product companies with early customer success. For additional information, please visit www.conductive.vc.

About Altos Ventures

Altos Ventures is a global venture growth investor dedicated to backing exceptional founder-led companies. Altos takes a different approach to building companies, focusing on pragmatic growth and patient partnership. Based in Silicon Valley, Altos manages a portfolio of fast-growing companies that together generate billions in revenue and employ over 10,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.altos.vc.

*Wolkowitz, Eva and Schmall, Theresa. “2014 Underserved Market Size: Financial Health Opportunity in Dollars and Cents”. Center for Financial Services Innovation. December 2015.

**“Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2017,” Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

