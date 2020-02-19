BKS-Partners’ Private Risk Management Team Named Best High-Net-Worth Insurance Broker at 2020 PAM Awards

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKS-Partners, an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL has been named the Best High-Net-Worth Insurance Broker in the nation by Private Asset Management Magazine (PAM).

BKS-Partners was acknowledged for their continued success in servicing high-net-worth individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. This marks the second consecutive year the group has earned the top spot after qualifying as a finalist for the Best High-Net-Worth Insurance Broker designation in the prior four years.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Private Asset Management Magazine with such an esteemed award,” said Kelly Nash, Managing Director of BKS-Partners’ Private Risk Management team (PRM). “This recognition affirms our dedication to our clients and commitment to providing industry-leading service.”

The PAM Awards , are designed to acknowledge top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers operating within the private asset management industry who have demonstrated exemplary performance over the course of the last year. Judging was comprised of an independent panel of industry experts tasked with analyzing a combination of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the winners.

“We are proud of the passion and dedication of our PRM team, who always strive to refine and improve upon our service,” said BKS-Partners Founding Partner, Laura Sherman. “We’re incredibly fortunate to serve so many amazing clients and look forward to helping even more families achieve peace of mind to pursue their dreams and passions.”

The full list of finalists and winners of 2020’s PAM awards can be found here.

About Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners

Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners) is an award-winning entrepreneur-led and inspired insurance brokerage firm delivering expertly crafted Commercial Insurance and Risk Management, Private Insurance and Risk Management, Employee Benefits and Benefit Administration, Asset and Income Protection, and Risk Mitigation strategies to clients wherever their passions and businesses take them throughout the U.S. and abroad. BKS-Partners has award-winning industry expertise, colleagues, competencies, insurers, and most importantly, a highly differentiated culture that our clients consider an invaluable expansion of their business. Learn more about BKS-Partners at www.bks-partners.com.

