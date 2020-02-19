RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2). Due to recent trading volume the Company wishes to announce an update.



RevoluEGAME concludes final integration of 60k extra games with RAWG

RevolUTILITY reaches 20K worldwide offers

RevoluESPORTS development update

RevoluEGAME Reaches 350,000 Games Available

Further to the news release dated 3rd January 2020, the RevoluEGAME vertical debuted with +3000 mobile/console-based games. In conjunction with Rawg, RevoluEGAME has gradually increased the mobile/console-based games available, having concluded the final tranche of 60,000 extra games on February 17th 2020. RevoluEGAME now boasts over 350,000 video games dating back to the 1980s and, right up to the very latest 2020 releases. The platform allows the worldwide selection and payment of entire mobile/console-based games and in-game play credits, now for +350,000 of the most popular games worldwide. RevoluEGAME leverages the company’s RevoluPAY® proprietary Apple and Android multinational payment App in the rapidly expanding sector of Online Video Gaming, also known as Egaming. According to NewZoo, a prominent Egaming publication, the Egaming sector grossed $137.9 Billion USD in 2018, a number that is projected to rise sharply as more players switch to Online gaming over the legacy DVD based consoles. As with all revenue verticals, the company’s banking authorized proprietary RevoluPAY® App holds center stage as the only method by which gamers can interact financially with RevoluEGAME

RevolUTILITY reaches 20K worldwide offers

The company is pleased to announce that RevolUTILITY has also been updated to now over 20k offers currently available. The latest updates include extra: gift cards, software licenses and increased online gambling platforms. The platform now boasts approximately +20000 worldwide offers immediately payable through RevoluPAY.

RevoluESPORTS Development Update

The Company began development of its upcoming revenue vertical RevoluESPORTS on November 1st 2019. RevoluESPORTS will leverage the RevoluPAY® proprietary Apple and Android multinational payment App in the rapidly expanding ESPORTS arena. Global Esports revenues hit over $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27 percent from 2018 amid ballooning revenues from: game credits, advertising, sponsorship and media rights to competitive video gaming competition sports via mobile and console video games. Esports tournaments are a significant factor in the video game industry and the company will gear RevoluPAY toward this professional esports subculture. The company is currently adding further functionality to the platform to include event ticket purchase and event organizer integrated stadium payment systems. As with all revenue verticals, the company’s banking authorized proprietary RevoluPAY® App will hold center stage as the only method by which Esports enthusiasts, event organizers and players can interact financially with RevoluESPORTS.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company’s flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY’s built-in features include: Leisure payments, Travel Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Remittance Payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L operates under European E-money - Directive 2009/110/EC through a licensed electronic money institution or EDE Banking Licensed entity. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls 5 wholly owned subsidiaries on 4 continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO) visit the Company’s website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 158,139,272 shares issued and outstanding.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

“Steve Marshall”

______________________

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO

For further information contact:

Don Mosher

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Telephone: (604) 685-6465

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@revolugroup.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.