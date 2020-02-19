HTG Molecular to Present Corporate Overview at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that John Lubniewski, President and CEO, will present a corporate overview at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place February 25-27, 2020 in New York City.

HTG Molecular Presentation Details Date: Wednesday, February 26 Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink34/htgm/

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com



