Watchfire Signs Selected for Video Board at Golisano Training Center at Nazareth College

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Ill., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs, a leading manufacturer of LED virtual scoreboards and video boards, was selected by Nazareth College to manufacture a video board for its new Golisano Training Center , a 118,000 sq. ft. indoor sports and fitness facility located on the campus near Rochester, NY. Click to Tweet .



The $23.5 million facility, which opened in October 2019, worked with Ulrich Sign Company of Lockport, NY, on the design and installation of the high resolution, 6mm display that measures approximately 13 ft. x 23 ft.

The Golisano Training Center is used by Nazareth College students, staff and faculty, and also serves as a place for Special Olympic athletes to practice and compete. The facility includes a 200-meter indoor track, indoor multi-purpose sports courts, an 80 x 40 yard turf field for field sports, a fitness area, fitness class rooms, and bleacher seating for up to 1,000 people.

The video board is flexible enough to be used for different sports, as well as for other activities, according to Meg Stucko, assistant director of campus operations & Golisano Training Center manager.

“The initial vision for the video board was to display results for indoor track events, and it’s been great for that. The display is so big that it’s easy for spectators on the other side of the track to see the results of races,” said Stucko. “We’ve found that we also can use it like a large TV, so we now stream Daily Burn workout videos for any number of people who want to show up and workout in the field. The possible uses for the display are endless.”

Plans are underway to move the school’s spring commencement to the Golisano Center from an outdoor location and the video board will be used during that ceremony.

“We’ve had many positive comments from athletes and spectators about the display,” said Michael LaPoint, director of facilities planning and administration at Nazareth College. “The quality of the images on the display is great.”

Chris McCaffrey with Ulrich Sign Company said they specified Watchfire for the Nazareth College video board because of the company’s track record of reliability, quality and outstanding customer support.

“We’ve been a Watchfire dealer for more than 20 years, and Watchfire is the only digital message center we will sell,” said McCaffrey. “The quality can’t be matched by anyone else, and the software used to program the message centers is very user friendly.”

