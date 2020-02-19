Osteoarthritis Drug Market to be Worth USD 10,327 Million By 2025 | at a CAGR of around 8.1% - Zion Market Research

Osteoarthritis Drug Market

Global Osteoarthritis Drug Market expected to generate around USD 10,327 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.1% between 2019 and 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Osteoarthritis Drug Market by Drug Class (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Viscosupplementation Agents, and Others), by Route of Administration (Topical, Parenteral, and Oral), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2025”. According to the report, the global osteoarthritis drug market was valued at approximately USD 5,987 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 10,327 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Osteoarthritis is a joint degenerative disorder that affects various joint, which mostly affects the elderly population. In osteoarthritis, the smooth gliding surface between joints that provides easy movement is affected with age. This leads to swelling, pain, tenderness, and stiffness in joints and affects the normal movement and quality of life of an individual. There is no permanent cure for this condition. However, medicines help in suppressing the symptoms to a certain extent, thereby offering relief to patients. The medications used for the osteoarthritis treatment mostly include pain relievers, such as Paracetamol, ibuprofen, naproxen, etc. Osteoarthritis affects the knee, shoulder, lower back, etc.

The primary factor likely to drive the global osteoarthritis drug market over the estimated timeframe is the constantly rising aging population. As per the Arthritis Foundation 2017 Report, there were around 30 million Americans suffering from osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis mostly affects the elderly population. Moreover, increasing research and development activities and innovation of new drugs are also expected to support the growth of the global osteoarthritis drug market over the estimated timeframe. FDA approvals for various drugs are expected to create new growth opportunities in this market. Alternatively, low adoption rate and side effects of these drugs might hamper the growth of the osteoarthritis drug market on a global scale in the future.

The global osteoarthritis drug market is classified into a drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel. By drug class, the osteoarthritis drug market is segmented into corticosteroids, NSAIDs, viscosupplementation agents, and others. Viscosupplementation agents are expected to expand significantly over the forecast time period. By route of administration, this market is segmented into oral, parenteral, and topical. The parenteral segment is expected to dominate this global market over the forecast timespan. The distribution channel segment includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies are expected to hold a major market share in the upcoming years.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa comprise the regional segmentation of the global osteoarthritis drug market. North America is expected to dominate the global osteoarthritis drug market in the future, due to the presence of developed economies, such as the U.S. and Canada. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest region in the osteoarthritis drug market in the upcoming years, owing to the presence of advanced technology. The Asia Pacific osteoarthritis drug market is the third largest and likely to emerge as the fastest growing over the forecast period, owing to the presence of developing economies, such as India and China. The Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African markets are expected to register a sluggish rate of growth over the forecast timeline.

Some major players of the global osteoarthritis drug market include Pfizer Inc., Horizon Pharma plc, Ferring B.V., Bioventus, Inc., Sanofi, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Alkem Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Limited, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.

This report segments the global osteoarthritis drug market into:

Global Osteoarthritis Drug Market: Drug Class Analysis

Corticosteroids

NSAIDs

Viscosupplementation Agents

Others

Global Osteoarthritis Drug Market: Route of Administration Analysis

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Global Osteoarthritis Drug Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Osteoarthritis Drug Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

