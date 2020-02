Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Full-Year 2019 Financial Results on March 2, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2019.



The call will be led by John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined on the call by additional members of the Amicus senior leadership team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 2782337.

A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com , and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available for seven days beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Access numbers for this replay are 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) and 404-537-3406 (international); conference ID: 2782337.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com , and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Amicus Therapeutics

Andrew Faughnan

Director, Investor Relations

afaughnan@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-3809

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Christopher Byrne

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

cbyrne@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-2798

FOLD–G

