Portugal reaffirms support to Angolan courts

Lisbon, ANGOLA, February 19 - The Portuguese minister of Justice, Francisca Van-Dúnem, reaffirmed on Tuesday in Lisbon the commitment of her country to cooperate with Angola in the organization of the courts of the southern African country. ,

The Portuguese official, who was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the Angolan Supreme Court Chief Justice, Joel Leonardo, said Portugal is interested in sharing all its judiciary experience with Angola.

The Portuguese minister underlined that Angola seeks the Portuguese experience in bringing citizens closer to the courts and prompt response to the citizens’ needs.

Regarding the existing cooperation agreements, Francisca Van-Dunem said they are all in force and have no indication of any difficulty.

Meeting with Angolan magistrate served to address the issue of the transfer of sentenced persons and ensured that this had nothing to do with the agreements but with a problem of enforcement, Van-Dunem said.

"We have no indication from Angola that there are difficulties with any of the cooperation instruments that we have concluded and from the Portuguese side we have not identified any difficulties either", the minister said.

The Angolan Chief Justice is also scheduled to visit the Centre for Judicial Studies and the Institute of Financial Management and Justice Equipment.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.