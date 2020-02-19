Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market to Hit Around USD 143.5 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research
Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market
Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market expected to reach approximately USD 143.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.42% between 2019 and 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market by Node Component (Sensor, Logic Device, Processor, Connectivity IC, and Memory Device), by Network Infrastructure (Storage, Gateway, Ethernet Switch and Routing, and Server), by Solution (Software and Platform), and by Application (Home Security and Smart Domestic, Wearable Technology, Personal Healthcare, Asset Tracking, Smart Office, Smart Homes, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025’’. According to the report, the global consumer internet of things (CIoT) market was valued at around USD 46.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 143.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.42% between 2019 and 2025.
Consumer IoT is basically a wireless connection of millions of consumer devices, such as smartphones, smart fashion, smart wearable, etc., through the internet for accumulating and sharing information.
The increasing number of IoT-based consumer applications, such as smart homes, personal assistants, wearable tech, and smart security systems is likely to steer the consumer internet of things (CIoT) market in the future. The growing worldwide demand for advanced IoT-based home technology is anticipated to further drive the consumer internet of things (CIoT) market in the future. The rising number of IoT-based security systems is also likely to drive consumer internet of things (CIoT) market worldwide. Some major factors restraining the consumer internet of things (CIoT) market growth include complex infrastructure, compatibility, and privacy issues related to IoT applications. The rising number of personal IoT devices is estimated to create new growth opportunities for the consumer internet of things (CIoT) market over the forecast timeframe. In 2017, over 27 billion devices were connected through IoT and this number is estimated to reach 125 billion by 2030.
Get Sample PDF of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/consumer-internet-of-things-market/news
The global consumer internet of things (CIoT) market is majorly segmented on the basis of node component, network infrastructure, solution, and application. The node component segment is categorized into the sensor, a logic device, processor, connectivity IC, and memory device. The processor segment is further categorized into the microcontroller (MUC) and a microprocessor (MPU). Wired and wireless are the sub-segments of connectivity IC. The memory device further segment includes flash and DRAM. Wireless segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the future. By network infrastructure, the market is segmented into storage, gateway, Ethernet switch and routing, and server. The Ethernet switch and routing segment are expected to hold substantial market share globally in the future. The solution segment includes software and platform. By application, the market is classified into home security and smart domestic, wearable technology, personal healthcare, asset tracking, smart office, smart homes, and others.
By region, North America is projected to dominate and to hold a prominent share of the global consumer internet of things (CIoT) market over the estimated timeframe. This can be attributed to the strong presence of leading market players and high product penetration rate for smart home applications.
Some key participants operating in the global consumer internet of things (CIoT) market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Qualcomm Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., AT&T Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sony Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., LG Electronics Inc., IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Apple Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Amazon, and Alphabet Inc., among others.
Browse full TOC of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/consumer-internet-of-things-market
This report segments the global consumer internet of things (CIoT) market as follows:
Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Node Component Analysis
Sensor
Logic Device
Processor
Microcontroller (MUC)
The microprocessor (MPU)
Connectivity IC
Wired
Wireless
Memory Device
Flash
Dram
Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Network Infrastructure Analysis
Storage
Gateway
Ethernet Switch and Routing
Server
Density-Optimized Server
Tower Server
Blade Server
Rack Server
Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Solution Segment Analysis
Software
Platform
Device Management
Application Management
Network Management
Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Application Analysis
Home Security and Smart Domestic
Wearable Technology
Personal Healthcare
Asset Tracking
Smart Office
Smart Homes
Others
Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
Browse more Technology & Media Market Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/technology-media
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Kalpesh Deshmukh
Zion Market Research
+1 855 465 4651
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.