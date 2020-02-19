Distribution Automation Market Value to be Worth Around USD 22.02 Billion By 2024 - Zion Market Research

Distribution Automation Market

Global Distribution Automation Market expected to generate around USD 22.02 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 4.34% between 2018 and 2024

Global Distribution Automation Market expected to generate around USD 22.02 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 4.34% between 2018 and 2024” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Distribution Automation Market by Component (Field Device, Software & Services, and Communication Technology) and by Utility (Public Utility and Private Utility): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2024”. According to the report, the global distribution automation market was valued at approximately USD 16.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate around USD 22.02 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 4.34% between 2018 and 2024.

Distribution automation is the method that involves collecting, analyzing, and automating of data, to implement the controls by the utilities. Distribution automation is slightly incongruous, as it is inferred or implemented in a closed loop.

The global distribution automation market is likely to be fuelled by the energy and power industry both in developed and emerging countries in the years ahead. As non-renewable energy sources are depleting rapidly, the usage of renewable energy increasing. This, in turn, is another major factor anticipated to boost this global market in the upcoming years. Additionally, with the technological advancements, the growing application of IoT and the development of communication technologies are projected to further drive the distribution automation market in the future. With distribution automation implemented, more effective monitoring and cost-effective maintenance can be witnessed across various industries. Distribution automation technologies provide progressive competences for network administrators or operators to easily detect, locate, and diagnose problems along with the issues and faults related to equipment or system modules. Thus, these are some factors likely to contribute notably to the distribution automation market over the forecast timeline.

Get Free Research Report PDF Sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/distribution-automation-market

By component, the distribution automation market is segmented into field device, software and services, and communication technology. Field services are expected to dominate the distribution automation market over the forecast timeline, owing to the increasing deployment of field services as they help in minimizing the losses occurring from power outages and voltage oscillations. By utility, this market is bifurcated into private utility and public utility. Public utilities are expected to dominate the distribution automation market in the upcoming years, due to significant government grants to enhance the distribution network of public utilities for modernization.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa comprise the regional segment of the global distribution automation market. The Asia Pacific distribution automation market is likely to grow significantly in the future. This can be attributed to favorable government initiatives toward sustainability and a clean environment along with continuous industrial developments in the energy and power sector. The North American region is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities in the distribution automation market in the upcoming years, owing to the huge investments made in the energy and power industry and the increasing acceptance of solar and wind energy as power supply sources among various industry verticals in North America.

Browse full TOC of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/distribution-automation-market

Some key industry players of the distribution automation market include Siemens AG, ABB, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Landis+Gyr, Power System Engineering, S&C Electric Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Xylem Inc.

This report segments the global Distribution Automation market into:

Global Distribution Automation Market: Component Analysis

Field Device

Software and Services

Communication Technology

Global Distribution Automation Market: Utility Analysis

Public Utility

Private Utility

Global Distribution Automation Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Request for Discount or Customization on this Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3750

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.