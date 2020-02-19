Cell Viability Assays Market to be worth Around USD 5.12 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Cell Viability Assays Market

Global Cell Viability Assays Market expected to generate around USD 5.12 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025

Global Cell Viability Assays Market expected to generate around USD 5.12 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cell Viability Assays Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), by Application (Basic Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications, and Others), and by End-User (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global cell viability assays market was valued at approximately USD 2.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 5.12 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Cell viability assay is an assay technique where the effect of a compound on cell activity is checked. This is generally used during drug development procedures to check whether the developed drug is useful for the treatment of diseases. The growing occurrence of chronic diseases is fueling the research activities to treat these diseases, which is driving the global cell viability assays market. The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is fueling the growth of the global cell viability assays market. The growing investments made by the government for drug development, increasing the cell-based research activities, and the development of technologically advanced products for cell-based assays. However, the high cost of the cell viability assay instruments may hinder the cell viability assays market in the future.

Get Free Research Report Sample PDF for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cell-viability-assays-market/news

The global cell viability assays market is divided into product, application, and end-user. By product, the cell viability assays market is bifurcated into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment includes assay kits, reagents, and microplates. The assay kits segment include resazurin cell viability assay kits, tetrazolium reduction assay kits, calcein-AM cell viability assay kits, and others. The instruments segment includes cell imaging and analysis systems, automated cell counters, spectrophotometers, and flow cytometers. The consumables segment is anticipated to dominate the cell viability assays market globally in the future, due to the growing demand for assay kits and reagents in research activities related to a cell.

The growing cell-based research is also fueling the growth of the consumables segment in global cell viability assays market. By application, the market is divided into stem cell research, clinical and diagnostic applications, basic research, drug discovery and development, and others. The drug discovery and development segment held the largest share of the global cell viability assays market in 2018, owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and others. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies dominated the market in 2018, owing to the rising establishments of these companies and increasing research activities conducted by these companies.

By region, North America is predicted to lead the global cell viability assays market in the upcoming years, owing to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, growing research activities, and developed research and clinical laboratories. The Asia Pacific the global cell viability assays market is expected to show the highest growth in the future, owing to the presence of a large patient pool, the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increase in research activities related to the development of drugs and pharmaceutical products.

Browse full TOC of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/cell-viability-assays-market

Some key players of the global cell viability assays market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Danaher Corporation, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fischer Scientific, BioTek Instruments, Biotium, Merck, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, and G-Biosciences, among others.

This report segments the global cell viability assays market as follows:

Global Cell Viability Assays Market: Product Analysis

Consumables

Assay Kits

Tetrazolium Reduction Assay Kits

Resazurin Cell Viability Assay Kits

Calcein-AM Cell Viability Assay Kits

Others

Reagents

Microplates

Instruments

Automated Cell Counters

Spectrophotometers

Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

Flow Cytometers

Global Cell Viability Assays Market: Application Analysis

Basic Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical and Diagnostic Applications

Others

Global Cell Viability Assays Market: End-User Analysis

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Cell Viability Assays Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Browse Biotechnology Market Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/biotechnology

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.