Tellabs FlexSym ONT248 offers better enterprise Ethernet switch refresh choice

With the availability of the new Tellabs FlexSym ONT248, an economical and superior Optical LAN design is now available for enterprise network closet-based Ethernet switch upgrades

The rack mountable one-rack unit (1RU) Tellabs FlexSym ONT248 offers the delivery of 48-ports of Ethernet enabling reuse of existing cable infrastructure while providing the benefits of Passive Optical LAN. Each port offers up to 60W of Power over Ethernet limited only by the capacity of the redundant modular hot-swappable power supplies installed. Leading edge bandwidth compliant with ITU-T G.9807 provides symmetrical 10 Gbps downstream, and 10 Gbps upstream, XGS-PON transmission. Using the Tellabs FlexSym ONT248 makes legacy Ethernet switch replacements possible, while leveraging the Optical LAN backbone to add any of the Tellabs’ true enterprise portfolio of ONTs to further extend fiber deep across buildings and campuses.

The Tellabs FlexSym ONT248 key customer benefits include:

Economical one-to-one closet-based switch replacement

Reuse the last 100m CATx cables in the horizontal, walls and drops

Achieve lower IT support and maintenance costs

Remove points of known network vulnerabilities

Reduce fiber cabling building-to-building and floor-to-floor

Gain extended temperature range inside IT equipment rooms

Support IoT, smart buildings, Wi-Fi, digital ceiling and LED lighting

Migrate to deep fiber design or combining with deep fiber

“At this point in time, enterprise passive Optical LAN is widely accepted as the better IT network design for new build greenfield, and now with the new Tellabs FlexSym ONT248 available, OLAN is definitely now the economical best choice for brownfield renovation and refresh projects too, which represents a significantly larger market opportunity for us and our partners,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

We invite you to get more information about Tellabs FlexSym ONT248, and the Tellabs Optical LAN solution, by visiting our online resource pages.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

www.tellabs.com

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com



