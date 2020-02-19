PATTISON Outdoor Advertising Unites Digital Division Under Banner

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising provider today announces it is merging its Digital division, Onestop, the leader in Canadian place-based Digital Out-of-Home, under the title brand. The move unites the divisions’ excellence in Digital Innovation and Operations, along with its premium Digital Networks in downtown cores across key markets, with the scale of PATTISON Outdoors’ national product portfolio and market-leadership. The move will focus on the three pillars of Sales, Digital Innovation and Technical Operations.



PATTISON Outdoor’s newly appointed President, Steve Mcgregor will lead the combined presence, and Cam Milne of Onestop will move into a new role as VP/GM overseeing the Central Region at PATTISON Outdoor. The new operating structure blends together the strength of the sales teams, an industry-leading technical operations team, and enables PATTISON Outdoor to align around an evolved National Digital product portfolio.

“According to industry estimates, Digital-Out-of-Home is predicted to be the fastest growing segment of Out-of-Home with an annual industry media spend growth of 10%,” says Steve Mcgregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor. “This puts PATTISON Outdoor in a prime position to bolster the digital outdoor and place-based advertising landscape in Canada as we look forward to 2020 and beyond by bringing together our experts in the sales and operations of digital outdoor with the national scope of our digital networks. The move comes at a critical inflection point for our Digital Out-of-Home portfolio as 2020 is the year we are set to expand our programmatic functionality to expose our unique digital locations and audiences to countless new buyers and trading teams.”

Media partners and advertisers will benefit from PATTISON’s scope and comprehensive range of OOH properties, markets, insights and customer support services, now powered nationally with the technical expertise of Onestop’s Digital Innovation and Operations teams. Over the coming months, media partners will see former Onestop properties refreshed with the PATTISON Outdoor brand, in addition to branding changes across its websites and social media platforms.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising , a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

