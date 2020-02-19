Crestline Hotels & Resorts Expands Managed Portfolio with Four Additional Hotels

Homewood Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Northwest, Texas, the Hampton Inn Memphis-Poplar, Tennessee, the Hampton Inn State College, Pennsylvania, the Hampton Inn Detroit/Madison Heights/South Troy, Michigan

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today the addition of four additional hotels to its growing portfolio:



The 123 suite Homewood Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Northwest, San Antonio, TX

The 124 guestroom Hampton Inn Memphis-Poplar, Memphis, TN

The 119 guestroom Hampton Inn State College, State College, PA

The 123 guestroom Hampton Inn Detroit/Madison Heights/South Troy, Madison Heights, MI.

MORE ABOUT THE HOTELS

The Homewood Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Northwest is located at 4323 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX. The hotel is central to the burgeoning northwest corner of San Antonio. It is a short drive to San Antonio’s historic Alamo and the world-famous Riverwalk. This extended-stay hotel offers complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, fitness center, swimming pool, and a 510 square foot meeting room. The hotel is approximately a 30-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport and easily accessed from I-10. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 210.696.5400.

The Hampton Inn Memphis-Poplar is located at 5320 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. In the heart of the Bluff City, the hotel is close to all of Memphis’ main districts—Germantown, Midtown and Downtown. The hotel is a short drive to Beale Street, Graceland, and the Memphis Zoo. Enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast or a grab an On-the-Run Breakfast Bag. Guests have access to complimentary Wi-Fi, a business center, an outdoor pool, a fitness center and a 468 square foot meeting room. The hotel is a 15-minute drive from Memphis International Airport and is easily accessed from I-240. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 901.683.8500.

The Hampton Inn State College is located at 1101 E College Avenue, State College, PA. Within walking distance to the Penn State Campus in Happy Valley, the hotel is near the Bryce Jordan Center and Beaver Stadium. It is a short drive to the Tussey Mountain ski area and Penn’s Cave. Guests may enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a business center, a fitness center and an outdoor pool, as well as an 864 square foot meeting room. The hotel is 5-minutes from University Park Airport and is easily accessible from I-80 via State Road 99. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 814.231.1590.

The Hampton Inn Detroit/Madison Heights/South is located at 32420 Stephenson Highway, Madison Heights, MI. Just four miles from the Somerset Collections, guests can enjoy upscale shopping and dining. The hotel is 15-minutes from downtown Detroit, Ford Field (home of the Detroit Lions), as well as Comerica Park. Guests may enjoy a free hot breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, a business center, an outdoor pool and a 552 square foot meeting room. The hotel is approximately 35-minutes from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and is easily accessible from I-75 and I-94. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 248.585.8881.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 121 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,800 rooms in 26 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre Global Ink Communications gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net 404.643.8222



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.