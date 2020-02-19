Cameras, Printers, & a Trip to Dubai — Canon Discovery Week Nigeria Raffle Winners Announced

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/), a world leader in imaging solutions, was proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Discovery Week Nigeria raffle. Participants in the October 2019 Discovery Week raffle, in Lagos, purchased tickets for a chance to win a Canon camera and printing equipment or an exciting trip to the exciting city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

“The Canon corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", which means living and working together for the common good in Japanese, is embodied by our Discovery Week events in Africa and around the world,” said Amine Djouahra, Sales & Marketing Director for CCNA. “Discovery Week is about bringing the Canon communities together with our staff, so we understand better about what our customers want. The raffle also gives us a chance to give something back to our loyal imaging community.”

Third Place Prize: Canon G-Series Printer

Mr. Mark, a Lagos resident and part of The Little Company Ltd., was randomly selected as the winner of the third-place prize, a state-of-the-art Canon G-Series Printer.

The Ink efficient G Series printers are ideal for personal, home and small office users looking for affordable and reliable high-performance printers that are also low cost per print. The compact design of the new range is built with space-saving functionality in mind, making it a convenient and ideal choice for smaller work areas. The integrated-in-body refillable ink tank design features alongside improved printer durability that allows high volume printing businesses to enjoy reduced downtime.

Second Place Prize: Canon Camera

Aminat Adelani, a resident of Abuja, was the successful winner of a Canon Camera as the second-place prize of the Nigeria Discovery Week 2019 raffle.

From chic and portable instant camera printers and compact cameras offering lightweight, fixed lens flexibility to DSLRs and mirrorless cameras with state-of-the-art features, Canon’s range of cameras offers everyone a route to creativity.

First Place Prize: A Trip to Dubai

Janet Adekunle, a Lagos resident, was the lucky winner of Canon Discovery Week Nigeria 2019’s grand prize, an incredible trip to the futuristic city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The unique and ultra-modern cityscape of Dubai contrasts with the barren yellow desert and the deep blues of the Arabian sea that border the city to create an unparalleled photography landscape. Grand Prize winner, Ms. Adekunle, has an opportunity to be inspired by famous Canon photographers like Jumana Jolie (http://bit.ly/2P6qNet), who rose to fame with her wonderful portraits of the rapidly growing city.

“We wish Ms. Adekunle, the grand prize winner of the Discovery Week 2019, an incredible trip to Dubai. We hope this journey of discovery will inspire her own photography ambitions which, in turn, can motivate a new generation of creative minds in her community,” added Amine Djouahra. “We also congratulate Mr. Adelani and Mr. Mark, the other two prize winners, we hope their Canon equipment will add value to their lives both personal and business. This announcement puts a final seal on the success of Discovery Week 2019 in Nigeria, and the whole CCNA team is now looking forward to the 2020 event.”

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.



