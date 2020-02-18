Qingke Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Qingke” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 18, 2020.



The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.qk365.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@qk365.com .

About Qingke

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Qingke signs long-term leases with individual landlords in different locations in relatively inexpensive yet convenient locations and manages them centrally, leveraging its advanced IT and mobile technologies. Technology is the core of Qingke’s business and is applied to every step of its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Qingke to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Qingke

E-mail: ir@qk365.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



