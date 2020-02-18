SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TLRA, TCO, and SMRT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) (“TLRA”) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by the Rubicon Project, Inc. (“RUBI”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TLRA shareholders will receive 1.082 shares of RUBI common stock for each TLRA share that they own. If you own TLRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/telaria-inc/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO that they own. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2020. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/taubman-centers-inc/

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management, LP. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $0.90 in cash for each share of SMRT that they own. If you own SMRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stein-mart-inc/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.